ANSYS to Participate at KeyBanc Capital Technology Forum

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS), announced today that Sin Min Yap, Vice President, Strategy & Partnerships and Annette Arribas, IRC, Senior Director of Global Investor Relations will participate in a moderated Q&A discussion at KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum in Vail, Colorado on August 12, 2019 at 9:00 am MDT.



A live audio web cast and archive of the presentation will be available at https://investors.ansys.com/news-and-events/events-calendar

The ANSYS IR App for mobile phones is available for download on iTunes and Google Play.

About ANSYS, Inc.

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge, or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where ANSYS software played a critical role in its creation. ANSYS is the global leader in Pervasive Engineering Simulation. We help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, ANSYS employs thousands of professionals, many of whom are expert M.S. and Ph.D.-level engineers in finite element analysis, computational fluid dynamics, electronics, semiconductors, embedded software and design optimization. Headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A., ANSYS has more than 80 strategic sales locations throughout the world with a network of channel partners in 40+ countries. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

ANSS - F