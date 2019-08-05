The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VNTR, EQT, INS and OMCL

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Class Period: (a) between August 2, 2017 and October 29, 2018, inclusive; (b) in or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around August 3, 2017; and (c) in or traceable to the Company's secondary public offering conducted on or around December 4, 2017.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Venator Materials PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (a) the fire damage at the Pori facility was far more extensive than disclosed to investors, rendering the facility beyond repair; (b) the true cost of the Pori facility fire exceeded $1 billion, hundreds of millions of dollars beyond the limits of the Company's insurance policy; (c) the Company was paying rebuilding premiums, and thereby incurring tens of millions of dollars in additional costs, in a futile attempt to expedite the rehabilitation process; (d) Venator had lost, essentially without prospect of rehabilitation, 80% of the production capacity of the Pori facility, and thus lost a substantial portion of one of its largest revenue producing assets; and (e) the Company's reported annual Titanium Dioxide production capacity had been inflated by approximately 104,000 metric tons, or 15%.

Get additional information about the VNTR lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/venator-materials-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Class Period: June 19, 2017 to October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, EQT Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) land acquired by the Rice Energy merger was not contiguous with the Company's previously held acreage, which reduced the purported synergy benefits; (2) the purported longer lateral wells were not feasible because of intervening third-party parcels or prior drilling by EQT, Rice, or third parties; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the EQT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/eqt-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE:INS)

Class Period: January 23, 2019 to May 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Intelligent Systems Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant Petit, the "financial expert" on the Company's Audit Committee, engaged in accounting fraud as the CEO of MiMedx Group; (2) the Company's CEO, Defendant Strange, engaged in undisclosed related-party transactions with Defendant Petit and others and had an undisclosed personal relationship with the Company's auditor; (3) the Company had its employees set up or take control of shell companies in Asia so they could partake in undisclosed related-party transactions for the purpose of either fabricating revenue for the Company and/or siphoning money out of the Company; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about Intelligent Systems' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the INS lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/intelligent-systems-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Class Period: October 25, 2018 to July 11, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Omnicell, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) the Company recognized revenue for certain transactions before fulfilling its performance obligations; (2) the Company engaged in improper accounting practices to meet revenue targets; (3) the Company experienced weaker demand for new product lines than it had previously projected; (4) as a result, the Company would be required to write-off certain inventory; (5) the Company misclassified certain expenses as capitalized expenditures; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the OMCL lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/omnicell-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



