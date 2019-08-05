Wonderfilm Feature Tammy is Always Dying Selected to Premiere at TIFF 2019

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV:WNDR) (OTC:WDRFF), ("Wonderfilm" or the "Company") announced today its latest feature film, Tammy is Always Dying, is selected for a worldwide premiere at the prestigious Toronto Film Festival in September 2019.



Tammy is Always Dying is actor-turned-director Amy Jo Johnson's heart wrenching second feature, starring Felicity Huffman and Anastasia Phillips. Produced by Jessica Adams, Co-Produced by Wonderfilm Media.

The film follows a daughter, Catherine (Anastasia Phillips) attempting to care for her ornery, ailing mother, Tammy (Felicity Huffman). On the 29th of every month, when the welfare runs out, Catherine talks her alcoholic mother off of the same bridge - literally. Catherine, a connoisseur of bad decisions, has dreams of being successful, at anything. Tammy, her mother, has been so poor for so long all she can do is party about it. When Tammy is diagnosed with terminal cancer, Catherine is forced to move in and care for her. Enter Ilana, a glamorous purveyor of talk-show tragedy porn who wants to help Catherine publish her life story. Caught between sacrifices and selling out, Catherine must decide if life without Tammy is really a better life.

Kirk Shaw, Wonderfilm CEO, said, "It's not easy to get selected for a TIFF premiere so I extend my personal and professional congratulations to Amy Jo Johnson for perfectly capturing this delicate, layered story through her camera lens and for eliciting incredibly nuanced performances from Felicity and Anastasia. Everyone at Wonderfilm is very proud to be the co-producing partner in this production and looks forward to supporting you at the world premiere in Toronto."

In addition to Tammy is Always Dying, the Wonderfilm feature film The Fanatic starring John Travolta premieres in theatres across the US August 30th. Additional details on Wonderfilm's expanding 2020 slate will be announced at the Toronto Film Festival in partnership with our new foreign sales division, Wonderfilm Global.

About Wonderfilm Media:

Currently Wonderfilm has 13 films in or going into production with six scheduled to be delivered in the first quarter of 2020 with many significant movies and TV Series in the development queue. Most notable among the $60 million US total of green-lit features are the horror, Amityville 1974, in theatres October 2020 and the action film, Inside Game starring Tyrese Gibson hitting theatres in the fall of 2020. The Company is also currently developing secured valuable IP rights including, the Steve McQueen Story and the book adaptation, Merchant of Death.

The Wonderfilm core producing team of Kirk Shaw, Shaun Redick, Dan Grodnik, Bret Saxson and Jeff Bowler are busy broadening and burnishing the Wonderfilm brand by raising the profile of our films across the industry, attracting "A" list stars to our productions and widening our theatrical releases.



Wonderfilm is a leading publicly traded (TSX Venture Exchange) entertainment company with offices in Beverly Hills and Vancouver, Canada. Wonderfilm's main business is the production of high-quality feature films and episodic television that offer international appeal through the Company's guiding philosophy of bringing new financing solutions to an entertainment industry increasingly looking for funding and co-production alternatives. Wonderfilm is a producer and distributor only for the projects disclosed. The legal ownership of movie productions is held in a special purpose legal entity held at arm's length to the Company to facilitate for the qualification of various levels of domestic and foreign government tax credit incentives that are customary in the film and production business.



