Lilis Energy to Report Second Quarter Operating and Financial Results on Friday, August 9, 2019 and Provide Corporate Update

HOUSTON, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LLEX), an exploration and development company operating in the Permian Basin of West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico, announced today that it will report second quarter 2019 operating and financial results on Friday, August 9, 2019 before the market open on the New York Stock Exchange.



Management will host a conference call on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

Participants are asked to preregister for the call through the following link: http://dpregister.com/10133835.



Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without Internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: 1-844-695-5520 (domestic), 1-412-902-6761 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Lilis Energy Inc. call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed via the following link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/llex190809.html, which is also available through the company's website at: http://investors.lilisenergy.com/events-presentations. A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through November 9, 2019. The replay can be accessed through the above links.

About Lilis Energy, Inc.

Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LLEX) is a Houston-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company that operates in the Permian's Delaware Basin, considered amongst the leading resource plays in North America. Lilis' current total net acreage in the Permian Basin is approximately 20,000 acres. Lilis Energy's near-term E&P focus is to grow current reserves and production and pursue strategic acquisitions in its core areas. For more information, please visit www.lilisenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements regarding wells anticipated to be drilled and placed on production; future levels of drilling activity and associated production and cash flow expectations; the Company's 2018 guidance and capital expenditure forecast; estimated reserve quantities and the present value thereof; and the implementation of the Company's business plans and strategy, as well as statements including the words "believe," "expect," "plans" and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements regarding expected production levels are based upon our estimates of the successful completion of drilled wells on schedule. Actual sales production rates from our wells can vary considerably from tested initial production (IP) rates and are subject to natural decline rates over the life of the well. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to replicate the results described in this release for future wells; the ability to finance our continued exploration, drilling operations and working capital needs; all the other uncertainties, costs and risks involved in exploration and development activities; and the other risks identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Wobbe Ploegsma

V.P. Finance & Capital Markets

210-999-5400, ext. 31