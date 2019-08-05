Allogene Therapeutics Appoints Rafael G. Amado, M.D. as Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Amado's Addition to the Senior Leadership Team Reunites Him with Former Colleagues in the Pursuit of Novel Immunotherapies





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer, today announced the appointment of Rafael G. Amado, M.D., as Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer. In this new position, Dr. Amado will lead Allogene's clinical and research functions with the goal of rapidly advancing our pipeline of allogeneic CAR T therapies for hematologic and solid tumors. Dr. Amado's addition to the senior leadership team at Allogene reunites him with many former colleagues, including Arie Belldegrun, M.D. FACS, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, who previously worked with Dr. Amado at UCLA and David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, who worked with him at UCLA and Amgen. Dr. Amado is expected to start with Allogene on or about September 3, 2019.

"I have observed first-hand Rafael's exceptional ability to lead and successfully execute the clinical development of innovative therapies," said Dr. Chang. "People are the key component of success. Rafael's deep expertise in and passion for advancing breakthrough therapies for patients will be a perfect fit for Allogene as we continue to advance the development of our AlloCAR T pipeline."

Dr. Amado has more than 15 years of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry experience leading clinical and research teams. He joins Allogene from Adaptimmune, where he served as President of R&D, after serving as Chief Medical Officer. Prior to Adaptimmune, he held several roles of increasing responsibility at GSK, most recently as Senior Vice President and Head of Oncology R&D. In that position, Dr. Amado was responsible for integrating oncology R&D activities, from drug target identification to clinical development and registration globally. He oversaw the development and registration of more than 15 novel indications across six products and led the development of a pipeline of products in novel areas of cancer biology. Prior to GSK, Dr. Amado served as Executive Director of Therapeutic Oncology at Amgen, where he was responsible for worldwide clinical research strategy and execution and oversaw development activities for several investigational agents for molecularly characterized tumors. Before joining Amgen, he was on the faculty at the University of California, Los Angeles, most recently serving as Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology/Oncology.

"I've built a career leading the development of a number of breakthrough therapies in hematology and oncology, and the last few years advancing adaptive T-cell therapy. I am excited by the opportunity to be a part of the team at Allogene as I believe they truly are poised to lead the next revolution in cancer treatment," said Dr. Amado. "It is also personally gratifying to once again work alongside David Chang and Arie Belldegrun, as well as other members of the company's world-class leadership team, and I am ready to hit the ground running as we build upon pioneering science that has the potential to transform cancer treatment for patients worldwide."

Dr. Amado received an M.D. from the University of Seville School of Medicine and completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center, a University of Chicago-affiliated hospital. He completed a fellowship in hematology/oncology at the University of California, Los Angeles.

