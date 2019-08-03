Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) and Encourages Cardinal Health Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio on behalf of all investors that purchased Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) securities between March 2, 2015 and May 2, 2018 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until September 30, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The complaint, filed on August 1, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants misled investors by stating that Cordis would benefit from Cardinal's advanced inventory management and supply chain information technology solutions. Defendants also falsely represented that the Company properly "reserve[d] for inventory obsolescence" and that "[i]nventories presented in the consolidated balance sheets [were] net of reserves for excess and obsolete inventory." As a result of these misrepresentations, Cardinal shares traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

