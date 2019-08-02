Market Overview

StoneMor Partners L.P. Announces Date of Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
August 02, 2019 4:10pm   Comments
TREVOSE, Pa., Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON), a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, today announced it plans to release financial results for the 2019 second quarter period ending June 30, 2019, on Thursday, August 8, 2019 after the market closes.  In connection with this announcement, StoneMor plans to hold an investors' conference call to discuss its results later that day, August 8, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. eastern time.  

The conference call can be accessed by calling (800) 926-7385.  No reservation number is necessary.  StoneMor will also host a live webcast of this conference call.  Investors may access the live webcast via the Investors page of the StoneMor website www.stonemor.com under Events & Presentations.

About StoneMor Partners L.P.

StoneMor Partners L.P., headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania, is an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 321 cemeteries and 90 funeral homes in 27 states and Puerto Rico.

StoneMor is the only publicly traded death care company structured as a partnership. StoneMor's cemetery products and services, which are sold on both a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis, include: burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, burial vaults, caskets, memorials, and all services which provide for the installation of this merchandise. For additional information about StoneMor Partners L.P., please visit StoneMor's website, and the investors section, at http://www.stonemor.com

     
CONTACT:   John McNamara
    Director - Investor Relations
    StoneMor Partners L.P.
    (215) 826-2945

