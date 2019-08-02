SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane or "the Company") (NASDAQGM: GNLN) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On April 18, 2019, the Company went public, offering 5.25 million shares of common stock at a price of $17.00 per share. Since then, Greenlane's stock price has consistently traded down, closing at $8.43 per share on July 31, 2019. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/greenlane-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

