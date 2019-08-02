Market Overview

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Globe Newswire  
August 02, 2019 12:59pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane or "the Company") (NASDAQGM: GNLN) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 18, 2019, the Company went public, offering 5.25 million shares of common stock at a price of $17.00 per share. Since then, Greenlane's stock price has consistently traded down, closing at $8.43 per share on July 31, 2019. To  obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/greenlane-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:   
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg

