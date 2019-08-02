Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ITW Board of Directors Approves Seven Percent Dividend Increase

Globe Newswire  
August 02, 2019 11:06am   Comments
Share:

GLENVIEW, Ill., Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) authorized a seven percent increase in the dividend payout to shareholders, representing a quarterly increase of $0.07 per share – or $0.28 per share annually – versus the current dividend rate.  This increase is consistent with the company's previously announced plan to increase its dividend payout ratio to approximately 50 percent of free cash flow.  The Board declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.07 per share for the third quarter of 2019. The dividend equates to $4.28 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2019.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE:ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.8 billion in 2018. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW has approximately 48,000 dedicated colleagues in operations around the world who thrive in the company's unique, decentralized and entrepreneurial culture.

www.itw.com

Media Contact
Illinois Tool Works
Trisha Knych
Tel: 224.661.7566
mediarelations@itw.com

Illinois Tool Works logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga