CLASS ACTION UPDATE for VNTR, MMM and KPTI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Class Period: (a) between August 2, 2017 and October 29, 2018, inclusive; (b) in or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around August 3, 2017; and (c) in or traceable to the Company's secondary public offering conducted on or around December 4, 2017.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/venator-materials-plc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Venator Materials PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the fire damage at the Pori facility was far more extensive than disclosed to investors, rendering the facility beyond repair; (b) the true cost of the Pori facility fire exceeded $1 billion, hundreds of millions of dollars beyond the limits of the Company's insurance policy; (c) the Company was paying rebuilding premiums, and thereby incurring tens of millions of dollars in additional costs, in a futile attempt to expedite the rehabilitation process; (d) Venator had lost, essentially without prospect of rehabilitation, 80% of the production capacity of the Pori facility, and thus lost a substantial portion of one of its largest revenue producing assets; and (e) the Company's reported annual Titanium Dioxide production capacity had been inflated by approximately 104,000 metric tons, or 15%.

To learn more about the Venator Materials PLC class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Class Period: February 9, 2017 - May 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/3m-company-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: During the class period, 3M Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) 3M had vast internal evidence dating back decades confirming that polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS") are toxic (which was first publicly revealed in February 2018 by Minnesota's Attorney General); (ii) 3M had a decades-long history of suppressing negative information and/or damaging data about PFAS; and (iii) 3M has legal exposure to state, county, and local governments and individuals around the country as a result of its knowledge and intentional concealment of the toxic harm caused by the use of PFAS.

To learn more about the 3M Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Class Period: on behalf of shareholders of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. who: (1) purchased shares of Karyopharm's common stock between March 2, 2017 and February 22, 2019, inclusive; (2) purchased Karyopharm shares in or traceable to the Company's public offering of common stock conducted on or around April 28, 2017; or (3) purchased Karyopharm shares in or traceable to the Company's public offering of common stock conducted on or around May 7, 2018.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/karyopharm-therapeutics-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: Throughout the Class Period, the Company continued to tout the commercial prospects for selinexor and consistently described selinexor as having a "predictable and manageable tolerability profile" and a "very nice safety profile," and assured investors that it was "well tolerated" by patients. Karyopharm also claimed that selinexor had the potential to be used as a new treatment for MM, with limited and manageable side effects. As a result of these misrepresentations, Karyopharm shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

To learn more about the Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

