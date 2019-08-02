Blackline Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc . (NASDAQ:BL), today announced that Therese Tucker, CEO, and Mark Partin, CFO, will participate in the following investor conference:



KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum

Location: Vail, CO

Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Presentation time: 9:30 a.m. MDT

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on BlackLine's investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting (F&A) that automate, centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for large and midsize organizations. Over 2,800 customers with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. For more information about BlackLine, Inc., visit https://www.blackline.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Alexandra Geller

BlackLine

747.242.2863

alex.geller@blackline.com