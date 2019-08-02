Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Acer Therapeutics Inc. – ACER

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) from September 25, 2017 through June 24, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Acer investors under the federal securities laws.



To express an interest in the Acer class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/acer-therapeutics-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Acer lacked sufficient data to support filing EDSIVO's New Drug Application ("NDA") with the FDA for the treatment of vEDS; (ii) the Ong Trial, a 2004 study Acer heavily relied on its submission of EDSIVO's NDA, was an inadequate and ill-controlled clinical study by FDA standards, and was comprised of an insufficiently small group size to support EDSIVO's NDA; (iii) consequently, the FDA would likely reject EDSIVO's NDA; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Acer's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 30, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/acer-therapeutics-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar, Esq. of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via e-mail at info@pawarlawgroup.com .

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff. Attorney advertising.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

