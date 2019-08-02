Market Overview

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Capital One (NYSE: COF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Capital One Investors to Contact the Firm

August 01, 2019
NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Capital One (NYSE:COF) on behalf of Capital One investors. Our investigation concerns whether Capital One has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Capital One admitted on July 29, 2019, that it suffered a massive data breach exposing the personal data of more than 100 million customers and card applicants. The hacker who accessed the information posted it to a publicly available GitHub account, further exposing sensitive details about Capital One customers and applicants to access by anyone on the Internet. On this news, shares of Capital One fell almost 6% on July 30, to close at $91.21.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Capital One shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Capital One, please go to https://bespc.com/COF.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

