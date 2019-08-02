Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Cadence Bancorporation Investors (CADE)

Globe Newswire  
August 01, 2019 8:00pm   Comments
Share:

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces an investigation on behalf of Cadence Bancorporation ("Cadence" or the "Company") (NYSE: CADE) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.  

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On July 22, 2019, the Company disclosed that "higher credit costs including net charge-offs of $18.6 million and loan provisions of $28.9 million" negatively impacted its second quarter 2019 financial results.

On this news, shares of Cadence fell $3.75 per share, or over 19%, to close at $15.86 per share on July 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Cadence securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
www.glancylaw.com 
shareholders@glancylaw.com

GPM Logo.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga