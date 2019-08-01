Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend to Shareholders

Globe Newswire  
August 01, 2019 5:01pm   Comments
Share:

THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES
NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to Shareholders of record on September 28, 2019, payable on or before October 21, 2019.  This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.


For further information:

Ms. Manon Lacroix
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Lantic Inc.
Tel:  (514) 940-4350
Website: www.lanticrogers.com

RSI_LI_MT Logo_GNW v2.JPG

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga