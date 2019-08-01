United States Steel Corporation Declares Dividend

Market Overview

August 01, 2019
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share on U. S. Steel Common Stock.  The dividend is payable September 10, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business August 14, 2019.

United States Steel Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., is a leading integrated steel producer and Fortune 250 company with major operations in the United States and Central Europe.  For more information about U. S. Steel, please visit www.ussteel.com.

CONTACTS:
Meghan Cox
Manager
Corporate Communications
T – (412) 433-6777
E – mmcox@uss.com

Kevin Lewis  
General Manager
Investor Relations
T – (412) 433-6935
E – klewis@uss.com

