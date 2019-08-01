Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boise Cascade Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 Per Share

Globe Newswire  
August 01, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
Share:

Boise, Idaho, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boise Cascade Company's (Boise Cascade or the Company) (NYSE:BCC) Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to holders of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 16, 2019 to stockholders of record on September 3, 2019.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, please visit our website at www.bc.com.

Investor contact:  Wayne Rancourt, 208 384 6073
Media contact:  Lisa Chapman, 208 384 6552

BoiseCascade_RGB.png

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga