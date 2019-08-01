Market Overview

Mercury Systems to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference

Globe Newswire  
August 01, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY, www.mrcy.com)) announced that it will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference to be held Aug. 7-8, 2019 in Boston, Mass. Management will present an overview of the Company's business Thursday, Aug. 8, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed from the investor section of Mercury's website at http://ir.mrcy.com/events.cfm. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and mission processing subsystems. Optimized for customer and mission success, Mercury's solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., Mercury is pioneering a next-generation defense electronics business model specifically designed to meet the industry's current and emerging technology needs. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com.

Contact:
Michael Ruppert, CFO
Mercury Systems, Inc.
978-967-1990

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc.

Mercury-logo-registered-final-2color-01.jpg

