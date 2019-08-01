Market Overview

Adaptive Biotechnologies to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 13, 2019

August 01, 2019
SEATTLE, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2019 after market close on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Company management will host a corresponding conference call, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 361-2311 for U.S. callers or (409) 937-8761 for international callers (Conference ID: 3095467). The webcast can be accessed at http://investors.adaptivebiotech.com.

Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay will be available by clicking on the Events link at http://investors.adaptivebiotech.com.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotech company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature's most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery. We have two commercial products, and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient. For more information, please visit: adaptivebiotech.com.

Investor Contact:

Lynn Lewis or Carrie Mendivil
investors@adaptivebiotech.com

FINAL Adaptive_Logo_Registered_PNG_5-11-15(1).png

