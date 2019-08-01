Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund ("TEI") Announces Distribution

Globe Newswire  
August 01, 2019 11:49am   Comments
Share:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0655 per share, payable on August 30, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2019 (Ex-Dividend Date: August 14, 2019).

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton's goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over $715 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

For more information, please contact Franklin Templeton at 1-800-342-5236.

Franlin Templeton logo.png

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga