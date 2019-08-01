Market Overview

Teligent, Inc. to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results on Monday August 5th, 2019

August 01, 2019
BUENA, N.J., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT), a New Jersey-based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, announced the Company will hold a conference call at 4:30pm ET on Monday August 5th, 2019 to discuss the 2nd quarter 2019 financial results and business update.

The Company invites you to listen to the call by dialing (866) 393-8366. International participants should call (409) 350-3154. Participants should ask to join the Teligent, Inc. call.

This call is available via webcast and can be accessed in the Investor Relations Section of Teligent, Inc.'s website at www.teligent.com.

About Teligent, Inc.
Teligent is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Our mission is to be a leading player in the specialty generic prescription drug market. Learn more on our website www.teligent.com.

Contact: Damian Finio
Teligent, Inc.
(856) 336-9117
www.teligent.com 

Teligent.jpg

