Fifth Annual E-Discovery Day to Take Place on December 4, 2019

Portland, OR, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro® Inc., the preferred provider of software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, today announced the fifth annual E-Discovery Day will take place on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

E-Discovery Day was started in 2015 as a way for the e-discovery industry to come to together to celebrate the vital and growing role that e-discovery plays in the legal process. As an industry-wide, vendor-neutral celebration, E-Discovery Day brings legal professionals together on one day with online webinars, in-person educational and networking events, CLE opportunities, social media conversations, and more. The number of supporters, participants, and related events has grown each year, with more than 2600 e-discovery and legal professionals participating in E-Discovery Day in 2018.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to announce the 5th annual E-Discovery Day this year. Watching this day grow in popularity and demand year over year speaks to the continued growth and influence the e-discovery practice has in the legal industry. We are looking forward to working with many organizations in the industry for another great day of celebration and education," said Bill Piwonka, CMO at Exterro.

"ACEDS is thrilled to participate in our 4th E-Discovery Day, the global holiday for our e-discovery community," said Mary Mack, Executive Director at ACEDS.

"Too many lawyers still are uncomfortable or uninformed about e-discovery. E-Discovery Day presents us with another opportunity to spread the word," said Ret Judge Andrew Peck, Senior Counsel at DLA Piper.

The current premier supporters for E-Discovery Day 2019 include:

ACEDS (Association for Certified E-Discovery Specialists)

Brighttalk

Exterro

GC News

Today's General Counsel

Organizations that are interested in supporting E-Discovery Day can reach out to Mike Hamilton , Director of Marketing at Exterro. For individuals looking to stay up to date on all of the E-Discovery Day activities, they can visit e-discoveryday.com and sign up for the email newsletter.

About Exterro

Exterro®, Inc. is the leading provider of e-discovery and information governance software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy and IT teams at Global 2000 and Am Law 200 organizations. Built on a simple concept of process optimization, Exterro helps organizations address their regulatory, compliance, and litigation risks more effectively and at lower costs. For more information, visit exterro.com.

