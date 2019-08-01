Alder BioPharmaceuticals® to Present at Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference

BOTHELL, Wash., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of migraine, today announced that Bob Azelby, Alder's president and chief executive officer, will provide a business overview and update at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Boston, MA.



The presentation will be webcast live on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of Alder's website at http://www.alderbio.com , or by following the link below in your web browser. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on Alder's website for at least 30 days after the live event concludes.

About Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming migraine treatment through the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutic antibodies. Eptinezumab, Alder's lead product candidate for migraine prevention, is an investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is delivered via IV and designed for 100% bioavailability with high specificity and strong binding for suppression of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP). If approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it will be the first IV therapy for migraine prevention. Alder is also developing ALD1910, a preclinical mAb that inhibits pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide-38 (PACAP-38) for migraine prevention. For more information, please visit www.alderbio.com .

