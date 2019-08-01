Clayton Dubilier & Rice Summit Focuses on Women Leaders

St. Louis, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 1, 2019—Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, in partnership with CD&R portfolio company Core & Main and Reboot Accel, is hosting an inaugural Lean Forward women's leadership summit for CD&R portfolio companies.



The summit was organized to enhance career growth opportunities for women executives, gathering 35 current and next-gen women leaders from CD&R companies at the Core & Main Training and Event Center in St. Louis on August 1.



"We are proud of our association with the talented executives participating in this event," said Don Gogel, Chairman and CEO of CD&R. "Advancing women across our portfolio companies is a strategic priority for CD&R, which we believe will elevate performance."



The summit's core objectives included:





Empowering women for further engagement, retention and advancement;

Providing a toolkit for confidence and impact;

Forging networks for group mentorship and accountability;

Understanding one's unique styles, strengths and opportunities; and

Delivering an actionable plan to develop leadership skills.



The forum included customized Extraordinary Leader™ 360◦ assessments with leadership development action plans for all participants and a keynote panel discussion featuring Kathleen Mazzarella, CEO of Graybar Electric Co.; Steve LeClair, CEO of Core & Main; and Jillian Griffiths, Partner and COO of CD&R. In addition, Diane Flynn, co-founder and CEO of Reboot Accel, delivered a module called Women at the Table: Why Your Voice Matters.



"We look for concrete, proactive ways to create diversity in our organization. We know that by increasing diversity in our company, we gain new perspectives, which help us make better business decisions. Practical ways to do that include events like this leadership summit, having an active Women's Network and consciously recruiting diverse leaders in our mix as well as reaching the next generation of associates," said Steve LeClair.



"In addition to creating our Core & Main Women's Network, we have evolved the kind of leadership development we offer our associates to bring new faces to the table. The customized training our team has received from the Extraordinary Leadership 360◦ had been a game changer for developing the next generation of leaders for Core & Main, so we wanted to take a variety of our best practices and package them into this intensive summit to benefit our fellow portfolio teams," said Laura Schneider, chief human resources officer for Core & Main.



Diane Flynn noted, "Today's workplace doesn't always offer strong practices, policies, or support for women. We help companies move the needle by creating cultures that value diversity and ensure that each voice is heard. We also support women through training and coaching that gives them the confidence to succeed."



About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading distributor of water, sewer, storm drain and fire protection products in the United States. Operating more than 250 branches nationwide, the company combines local expertise with a national supply chain to provide contractors and municipalities innovative solutions for new construction and aging infrastructure. Core & Main's 3,000 plus associates are committed to the safe distribution of water and fire protection to help communities thrive. Visit www.coreandmain.com to learn more.



About Reboot Accel

Reboot Accel empowers women to lead lives of impact. We serve both reentry professionals and corporate leaders to help address the gender gap imbalance and deliver programs that catalyze women at mid and senior levels. Diane consults with Fortune 500 and mid-size companies on promoting best practices for hiring returners, and delivers leadership and empowerment programs for women.



About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on producing financial returns by building stronger, more profitable businesses. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of $28 billion in 86 businesses representing a broad range of industries with an aggregate transaction value of more than $130 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London. For more information, visit www.cdr-inc.com.

