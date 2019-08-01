Recro Pharma to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 8, 2019

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH), a pharmaceutical company with a high-performing, revenue generating contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) segment and an Acute Care segment, today announced that it will report second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Recro's management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 8, 2019 to discuss the financial results and recent operational highlights.



To access the conference call, please dial (844) 243-4691 (local) or (225) 283-0379 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 6488104. A live audio webcast of the call will be available under "Events" in the Investor section of the Company's website, https://ir.recropharma.com/events . An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event and will be available for 30 days.

About Recro Pharma, Inc.

Recro Pharma is a pharmaceutical services and pharmaceutical company that operates through two business divisions, a revenue-generating contract development and manufacturing, or CDMO, division, located in Gainesville, GA and an Acute Care division primarily focused on products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company's CDMO division leverages its formulation expertise to develop and manufacture pharmaceutical products using its proprietary delivery technologies and other manufacturing services for commercial and development-stage partners who commercialize or plan to commercialize these products. These collaborations can result in revenue streams including royalties, profit sharing, research and development and manufacturing fees, which support continued operations for its CDMO division.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements reflect Recro's expectations about its future performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Recro or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Recro as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause Recro's performance to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Recro assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Recro's actual performance to materially differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release include, without limitation: the Company's ability to attract a strategic partner for the development and commercialization of IV meloxicam, the Company's ability to execute its strategic initiatives, the Company's ability to adequately resolve the deficiencies identified by the FDA in the second CRL for IV meloxicam, and the time frame associated with any such resolution, including whether the FDA will require additional clinical studies and the time and cost of such studies; whether the Company will prepare an amended NDA for IV meloxicam and, whether the FDA will accept and approve any such resubmitted NDA and the labeling under any such approval; the Company's ability to raise future financing for continued product development and IV meloxicam commercialization; with regard to the Company's clinical trial results, whether there may be changes in the interpretation by the FDA of the data of the Company's clinical trials and the length, cost and uncertain results and timing of our ongoing clinical trials; with regard to the potential commercial opportunity of IV meloxicam, whether any FDA approval of IV meloxicam will include labeling restrictions and the potential that IV meloxicam does not receive regulatory approval or does not receive reimbursement by third party payors, that IV meloxicam is not accepted by the medical community, including physicians, patients, health care providers and hospital formularies or that a commercial market for IV meloxicam does not develop; the Company's ability to manage costs and execute on its operational and budget plans, the Company's ability to achieve its financial goals, including financial guidance, the Company's ability to pay its debt under its credit agreement; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with CDMO commercial partners; and the Company's ability to obtain, maintain and successfully enforce adequate patent and other intellectual property protection. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be considered together with the risks and uncertainties that may affect Recro's business and future results included in Recro's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

