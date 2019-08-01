Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sandy Spring Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
August 01, 2019 7:00am   Comments
Share:

OLNEY, Md., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq- SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, announced that the board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.30 per share payable on August 21, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 14, 2019. This dividend is consistent with the previous linked quarter and $0.02 over the third quarter of 2018.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc./Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank. Independent and community-oriented, Sandy Spring Bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, retail banking, mortgage and trust services throughout central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and the greater Washington, D.C. market. Through its subsidiaries, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services. Visit www.sandyspringbank.com for more information.

For additional information or questions, please contact:
            Daniel J. Schrider, President & Chief Executive Officer, or
            Philip J. Mantua, Executive V.P. & Chief Financial Officer
            Sandy Spring Bancorp
            17801 Georgia Avenue
            Olney, Maryland 20832
            1-800-399-5919
            E-mail:           DSchrider@sandyspringbank.com
                                  PMantua@sandyspringbank.com
           
            Website:  www.sandyspringbank.com 

            Media Contact:
            Jen Schell
            Sandy Spring Bank
            301-570-8331
            JSchell@sandyspringbank.com

image001.jpg

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga