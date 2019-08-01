Willis Towers Watson acquires Risk Capital Advisors

SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the acquisition of Risk Capital Advisors Pty Ltd (RCA), a leading specialist Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) broker in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.



Enhancing Willis Towers Watson's offering to clients in a growing M&A market, RCA will become a fully integrated part of the company's FINEX global line of business, whose team of Financial, Executive and Professional Risks experts provide clients with specialist advice and services.

Commenting on the acquisition, Head of Australasia Simon Weaver said, "RCA is the foremost team in Australasia for Warranty and Indemnity insurance. This offering builds on our current FINEX specialties and supports the growing client needs and market dynamics we are experiencing locally.

"Furthermore, we see a great opportunity to provide additional benefits to target companies in M&A transactions, through Willis Towers Watson's broader focus on offerings including benefits harmonisation, executive compensation reviews, review of risk strategies and more," Weaver continued. "The combination of our teams will strengthen our value proposition for all our clients, by providing a wider and deeper range of expertise and service."

Head of Global FINEX Jeremy Wall said, "The team will be an exciting and important addition to FINEX's M&A footprint and capabilities further enhancing our client offering both locally and globally as the team works alongside our M&A experts to provide market leading advice and insurance solutions to our clients involved in M&A activity domestically and internationally."

Established in 2011, RCA provides insurance advisory and brokerage services, specializing in Warranty & Indemnity insurance and other specialist M&A products, such as Tax (specifically indemnity) and Environmental. The deal covers more than 10 high calibre colleagues across Australasia and South Africa, plus one colleague in the US.

Jill Stewart, Head of Willis Towers Watson FINEX in Australasia reinforced that there is a strong alignment between the service offerings of RCA and that of Willis Towers Watson. "Combined with our financial lines expertise including Directors' & Officers', Professional Indemnity and Cyber Insurance, we now have one of the most complete financial and executive risk offerings in the Australasian market to support clients in a wide range of industries. We look forward to the RCA team joining us, for the collective benefit of clients and colleagues."

The acquisition is effective immediately. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas – the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

Media contact