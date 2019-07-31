The Second Annual Exotics on Las Olas is Returning to Fort Lauderdale on November 9-10th

Car enthusiasts will convene for a day-long event along the famed Las Olas Boulevard for the opportunity to be up-close-and-personal to some of the rarest exotics and customs in the automobile industry today. Some of the world's most renowned brands and models will be on display including a Bugatti Veyron, Bugatti Chiron, McLaren P1, McLaren Senna, Ferrari Enzo, Ferrari LaFerrari, Ferrari 330, Ferrari F50, Lykan HyperSport, Fenyr SuperSport, Koenigsegg jesko, Duesenberg, Pagani, Ford GT, Toyota

Calling all South Florida auto enthusiasts to rev their engines and save the date for the second annual Exotics on Las Olas (EOL) - Las Olas Boulevard’s showcase of some of the rarest, most luxurious, and coveted automobiles from around the world taking place Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 11am to 4pm. Featuring a highly-select, carefully-curated collection of vehicles on stunning display along the heart of Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Exotics on Las Olas (EOL) will be held Sunday, November 10th from 11AM-4PM. Free to attend and open to the public, the automotive showcase is spanning from SE 6th Avenue to SE 11th Avenue on Las Olas Boulevard.

This event is being presented in partnership by the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau (GFLCVB) and the Las Olas Association. In honor of EOL being held on Veterans Day, a portion of the events proceeds will be donated to the Wounded Warriors Relief Fund - a non-profit group whose mission is to provide support, programming and emergency financial support to qualified disabled post 9/11 veterans.

“The Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau is proud to be the title sponsor for the second year in a row for Exotics on Las Olas, and we’re looking forward to another successful event,” said Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau. Last year's inaugural Exotics on Las Olas was a huge success for the destination, as residents and visitors experienced a first-of-its-kind car show in Greater Fort Lauderdale. The caliber of rare cars, many of them never shown to the public before, coupled with taking place on the historic and picturesque Las Olas Boulevard, ensures a spectacular event.

Auto enthusiasts locally, nationally and from across the globe will convene along famed Las Olas Boulevard and delight in the opportunity to get up-close-and-personal with some of the rarest exotics and customs on the market and be able to interact with the companies and individuals that have created the awe-inspired automotive-works-of-art on display - leading innovators in the field who are pushing auto craftsmanship to the next level and highest echelon of showmanship and performance.

“This event couldn’t have come up at a better time for us,” said Las Olas Association President Luke Moorman. “Fort Lauderdale and Las Olas is experiencing a significant boom of development and growth and we are looking to expand our brand of luxury lifestyle experiences for residents and visitors from around the country.”

Current EOL event partners include Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale, Lamborghini Broward, McLaren Palm Beach, Holman Lauderdale Imports Rolls-Royce, Holman Lauderdale Imports Aston Martin, Fort Lauderdale Collection, duPont Registry, Koenigsegg Florida, Cirrus Aircraft, The Creative Workshop, TR3 Performance, Champion Porsche, Iconic Motors, Excell Auto Group, Compass Reality, Costal Elevators, South Florida Luxury Guide, and Haute Living. Among the vast array of cars confirmed to be on display include a Bugatti Veyron, Bugatti Chiron, McLaren P1, Ferrari Enzo, Ferrari LaFerrari, Ferrari 330, Ferrari F50, Lykan HyperSport, Fenyr SuperSport, Koenigsegg, Duesenberg, and Pagani.

A variety of participation and sponsorship opportunities are available and further information including VIP attendee and sponsor package pricing and a complete lineup of the various Florida Exotic Car Weekend events to be released in the coming weeks. For registration, display, and sponsorship inquiries and opportunities visit exoticsonlasolas.com or email exoticsonlas@gmail.com. Follow @exoticsonlasolas on Facebook and Instagram for event updates and announcements. Approved photos available for editorial use, courtesy of Exotics on Las Olas, available on ExoticsOnLasOlas.com. Interviews are available upon request. Call (305)725-3096 for general inquires.

