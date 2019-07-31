FedEx Wins Carrier of the Year Award

FedEx earns Carrier of the Year award for 2018 from American Group, adds another crystal trophy to their showcase.

Phoenix, AZ, July 31, 2019 --(PR.com)-- American Group awarded their 2018 ASP Partner Carrier of the Year award to FedEx, based in Memphis, TN. The award is based on several key performance indicators, including On Time Service, Invoicing Accuracy, Low Claims Ratio, Ease of Doing Business, and Service Offering options. Accepting the award on behalf of FedEx is Ryan Fisher - District Sales Manager, Travis Knight - Strategic Development Sales Executive. Daniel Krivickas, Jr. (President) presented the award on behalf of American Group. "FedEx has been a phenomenal partner carrier for American Group for more than a decade now. Their customer-focused approach, combined with their LTL expertise and ease of doing business, made them a natural choice for this award," stated Daniel. "American Group's trademarked tagline is Shipping.Simplified. and FedEx truly makes it easier for us to deliver on that pledge to our clients." Founded in 2006, American Group is based in Chandler, AZ and is the 2nd largest privately held 3PL in Arizona.

