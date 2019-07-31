Stunning New Artwork by Josef Kote on Display at Ocean Galleries; August 9-11

Josef Kote returns to Ocean Galleries with his "Letting Go: Serenity Found" exhibition Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11, 2019. Meet the artist at receptions 7-10 PM Fri, Aug 9 and Sat, Aug 10, and 1-4 PM Sun, Aug 11. Internationally renowned, Kote's trademark style includes bold brushwork and sweeping strokes of vibrant color. His new collection of art includes many of his paintings with nautical themes, including numerous new ones created specifically for the Stone Harbor exhibition.

Stone Harbor, NJ, July 31, 2019 --(PR.com)-- When Ocean Galleries first starting carrying artwork several years back by Albian native Josef Kote, there was an instant attraction by gallery goers drawn to his expressive and intricate paintings. Ocean Galleries is honored to welcome back the extraordinary artist for his third consecutive summer exhibit in Stone Harbor over the weekend of August 9-11, 2019, bringing his newest collection of stunning original art.

The Josef Kote exhibit, “Letting Go: Serenity Found,” will be on display at Ocean Galleries (9618 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ/609.368.7777) Friday, August 9 through Sunday, August 11, 2019 with all artwork available for acquisition. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Josef Kote at receptions taking place 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10, and 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, August 11.

Best known for his distinctive artistic style that features bold brushwork and strokes of vibrant color, Kote has a unique approach to creating his art. Unlike other artists who photograph a scene to capture the moment, Kote starts by hand sketching the selected matter and then using the drawings as inspiration. He then focuses on three fundamentals to create his beautiful art: light, color, and passion.

Kote explains the process, “Light, both in life and in art, has been an intriguing concept for me. With every painting, my motivation is finding and showcasing the light and color of the visual stimuli. The most important thing for me is to not become enslaved by reality. I want to find new things from a visual reference, not recreate the reference itself. Even though those looking at one of my paintings may not see what I have seen, they will probably see their own journey, and that’s what makes the relationship so beautiful.”

Throughout his impressive career as an artist, Kote’s style has evolved, becoming a reflection of his interesting transcontinental journey. In his mid-20s, Kote relocated from Albania to Greece, where the warmth of the Mediterranean sun and brilliant light infused his paintings in tone and style, and lent them a more impressionistic air. After a successful decade in Greece, Kote moved to Toronto. Already renowned for his beautiful portraits and scenic paintings, Kote now garnered additional kudos for his gorgeous urban scapes, and snow scenes. His color and style moved away from the impressionistic influence toward a more expressionistic feel. When Kote moved to New York 10 years ago, once again his paintings and style transformed further with colors growing bolder and his style became so unique that it cannot be ascribed to an existing genre.

“Josef is one of those rare artists who paints truly expressive art. At first glance, his art is abstract in nature, but there is a realism that envelopes the viewer in the moment and stimulates all five senses. His latest collection with so many great oceanscapes is truly magnificent,” said gallery owner Kim Miller.

Although many of Kote’s nautical paintings were influenced by his hometown of Great Neck, New York, the New Jersey shore, particularly the beaches of Avalon and Stone Harbor, inspired numerous pieces in the new collection. This year’s exhibit also includes several unique urban and rural landscapes.

The “Josef Kote – Letting Go: Serenity Found” exhibition opens at Ocean Galleries in Stone Harbor Friday, August 9 and runs through Sunday, August 11. Josef Kote will appear at gallery receptions from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM Friday and Saturday, and from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday. The free exhibition is open daily 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM with all artwork available for acquisition.

In addition to an extraordinary collection of artwork and custom-framing, Ocean Galleries also offers a variety of hand-made crafts from local, regional, and national artists in America, such as glass, pottery, jewelry, and furniture. All summer exhibitions take place at the Stone Harbor location of Ocean Galleries (9618 Third Avenue). Ocean Galleries also has an Avalon, NJ location at 2199 Ocean Drive. For seasonal hours at both gallery locations, call 609-368-7777 or visit Locations and Hours.

Established in 1986, Ocean Galleries is a distinguished fine art gallery and custom-framing retailer with locations in Avalon and Stone Harbor, New Jersey. We represent national and local artists, originals and fine art reproductions; with a mission of personally introducing our clientele to the fine artists and their coveted artwork. Ocean Galleries is considered one of the best custom framing operations in the industry for quality and design, with all framing done in-house. Ocean Galleries also offers a wide variety of hand-crafted items such as glass, jewelry, and furniture. Over the years, the gallery has become nationally known for hosting renowned artists such as Peter Max, Josef Kote, Autumn de Forest, Romero Britto, Charles Fazzino, Graham Nash, Ringo Starr, Hessam, Aldo Luongo, Jane Seymour, Don Hatfield, Howard Behrens, Jiang, Wyland, Viktor Shvaiko, Sam Park, and many others. As a regional and national dealer to individuals and corporate collectors, Ocean Galleries promotes artists with extraordinary abilities and established value, while practicing the highest standards of credibility and integrity in a comfortable and unpretentious atmosphere. For more information and store hours, visit OceanGalleries.com

