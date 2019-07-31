Midland IRA & 1031 EVP & COO Brandon Hall Obtains Executive Leadership Certificate from Cornell SC Johnson College of Business

Fort Myers, FL, July 31, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Midland IRA & 1031 is pleased to announce that Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Brandon Hall has obtained his Executive Leadership Certificate from Cornell University.

Mr. Hall completed eight online courses over the last year on topics including, quality and service management, leading organizational change and strategic decision making taught by the staff of the SC Johnson College of Business at Cornell University.

Brandon has been with Midland IRA & 1031 for 15 years and been instrumental in the firm’s growth from a two-person accounting firm on Sanibel Island to a national custodian administering more than $2 billion in self-directed IRA assets.

Dave Owens, CEO, Midland Trust Company commented, "This is a great accomplishment for Brandon. His leadership skills have taken Midland to the next level. Midland prides itself on supporting its employees to be the best they can be both professionally and personally."

As part of the senior management team, Hall oversees operations in three locations: Ft. Myers, FL, Chicago, IL and Sioux Falls, SD.

The Midland umbrella of companies is a leading custodial services provider focused on self-directed IRA accounts, 1031 exchanges and private fund custody services. In business since 1994, Midland is focused on providing clients with as many opportunities as possible to defer or eliminate taxes. With thousands of satisfied clients and Billions of dollars in assets under administration, Midland possesses the experience and knowledge to assist clients with their financial goals.

