How to Find Mentors & Sponsors for Career Advancement, an Online Business eCourse Created by Award-Winning Author, JJ DiGeronimo

Cleveland, OH, July 31, 2019 --(PR.com)-- For those interested in career advancement or who are seeking to serve on a board, “How to Find Mentors & Sponsors” provides action-oriented tools for helping women make notable progress towards their professional goals. JJ DiGeronimo, an award-winning author, speaker, and founder of Tech Savvy Women, has developed a four-module online course that’s designed to help guide participants through the process of finding a professional mentor or sponsor.

“Through my work, I meet thousands of businesswomen across the country each year. Aligning to career sponsors and mentors in one of the largest hurdles for women that aspire to get promoted and/or increase their professional impact,” said JJ DiGeronimo. “They understand the value of mentors and sponsors but are often unsure how to identify, align, connect and develop these instrumental relationships to help make their goals a reality.”

Being 100% self-paced and designed for busy professionals, "How to Find Mentors & Sponsors" guides learners through action-based strategies with detailed tools, techniques, and videos to define their goals, network with confidence, and build impactful relationships.

Many organizations have some form of mentor-based programs but mentees often struggle to get the most from these programs. This course will help both mentors and mentees learn how to foster effective meetings, timelines and actions with the goal to further support diversity and inclusion throughout the organization.

“The process of finding a mentor is more involved than just identifying a person to help with your career,” said DiGeronimo. “The participant first needs to clearly communicate their accomplishments, define their goals, identify their gaps, and connect with professionals that can help guide, support and create additional momentum and alignment. This course helps participants with specific steps to streamline this detailed process of finding and aligning with both mentors and sponsors.”

Studies show that professionals who have mentors and sponsors find their work to be more enjoyable, experience more advancements, have more professional opportunities, and enjoy greater personal and professional development.

Inside "How to Find Mentors & Sponsors," DiGeronimo shares simple yet effective strategies to to catapult you in your desired direction with:

- The benefits of having a mentor or sponsor and what it can mean (and do) for a professional looking to increase their impact.

- Strategic ways you to leverage previous career milestones and align them with future opportunities.

- Identify the most common roadblocks people have faced when trying to find the right mentor (and how to avoid them)

- Must-know steps that will help professionals align with the right mentors and sponsors.

- Easy ways to handle self-doubt, fears, and impostor syndrome when networking with executives and leaders.

- Tips for starting the conversation plus ideas and conversation starters to keep the conversation going long after your first meeting ends.

To learn more about How to Find Mentors & Sponsors please visit https://www.techsavvywomen.net/sponsors. Don’t miss the online resources library for eCourses, online discussions, downloads, retreats, and tools for professional women. Learn more here.

About J.J. DiGeronimo

JJ DiGeronimo, the founder of Tech Savvy Women, advanced from entry-level positions into leadership positions within technology companies. Through her keynotes and executive sessions, JJ shares effective leadership and inclusion strategies to retain, develop and advance professional women. JJ includes these experiences in her most recent book, “Accelerate Your Impact” published by Smart Business Books which complements her 2011 book, “The Working Woman’s GPS.” JJ has been quoted in numerous publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, and Fox Business has shared her expertise with Amazon, Discover, Ingram Micro, RIT, Symantec, VMware, IBM, KeyBank, and Cisco along with many other organizations.

