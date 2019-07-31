Swedish Medical Center Surgeons Perform First Successful Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery Using Robotic Guidance Platform

New technology offers enhanced surgical precision for patients using advanced 3D planning, guidance, and visualization.

Englewood, CO, July 31, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Spine surgeons at HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center have successfully performed one of the first minimally invasive spine surgeries in the Rocky Mountain Region using robotic guidance.

The Mazor X Stealth™ Edition Platform used in the surgery, combines image-based pre-operative analytics with intra-operative guidance to create and execute a personalized surgical plan for each patient.

“This minimally invasive option is extremely precise and accurate,” said Peter Syre, MD, neurosurgeon at Swedish Medical Center, “the potential advantages for patients include less post-surgery pain and a decreased need for further surgery.”

Mark Watkins, the first patient at Swedish Medical Center, fell from a tree while working as an arborist. The resulting back injury left Watkins in pain and made walking difficult.

“I don’t have the constant pain I used to have,” Watkins said. “They did my surgery all through a very small incision in my spine. It was really amazing.” Just days after receiving spine surgery with robotic guidance at Swedish, he was able to walk with less pain and has continued to improve dramatically in the weeks since his surgery.

Swedish Medical Center is one of the first hospitals in the Rocky Mountain Region to offer this new spine surgical technology to patients and is one of the pioneers to adopt this technology in the U.S. Robotic guided spine surgery is the latest in a lineup of advanced minimally invasive surgical procedures available at the Surgical Robotics Institute at Swedish.

For more information about spine surgery with robotic guidance at Swedish Medical Center, please call 303-788-4923.

About Swedish

Swedish Medical Center is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians.

With stroke door to treatment times averaging just 20 minutes, Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment, and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is a level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. Over 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish.

Swedish Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Additional information is available at www.SwedishHospital.com.

