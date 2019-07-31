Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Named a 2019 Top Service Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Morris Plains, NJ, July 31, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has been named by Franchise Business Review to its 2019 “Top Service Franchises” list. It is one of only 88 brands across the country to make the list.

The top service franchises were selected based on feedback Franchise Business Review gathered over 18 months from surveying 19,500 franchisees, representing 174 leading franchise brands, regarding their overall satisfaction and likelihood to recommend them to others. Top service segments included Real Estate, Business Services, Home Services, General Services, and Advertising and Sales.

Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ranking of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance.

“It’s tremendously rewarding to continue to receive such positive feedback from our franchise owners and be recognized on this prestigious list,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.

Scavone credits the resources and support Weichert® provides its affiliates as contributing factors to the positive feedback. “We’re committed to providing our franchise offices with all the resources a company would need to compete at the highest level, which makes it easier for them to do what they do best: take care of their agents and their clients.”

As a result of the positive feedback and success of the Weichert franchise network, it was also named one of the top overall franchises in the country by Franchise Business Review in its “2019 Top 200 Best Franchises” list. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual “Guide to Today’s Top Franchises,” as well as in special reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors. Its rankings are the only ones based exclusively on franchisee satisfaction with its franchisor.

Visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com to learn more about the 2019 Top Service Franchises. More information about Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. can be found at www.weichertfranchise.com or by calling (877) 533-9007.

About Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc.: Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has grown steadily since Jim Weichert, president, chairman and CEO of Weichert Companies, launched the company’s franchise division in 2001. The affiliate division was created to offer a business model for franchisee ownership candidates described as “a clearly defined operating system for marketing and managing a real estate business.” Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. announced its first affiliate in 2002, was ranked as one of the top traditional residential real estate franchises in Entrepreneur’s 2019 Franchise 500 and was identified in 2019 by Franchise Business Review as one of the top U.S. franchises for owner satisfaction. Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has offices serving over 350 markets in 39 states. For more information about Weichert, visit Weichert.com or for information on franchise opportunities visit WeichertFranchise.com.

Each Weichert® franchised office is independently owned and operated.

Contact Information:

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates

Lernard Freeman

973-257-1746

Contact via Email

https://www.weichertfranchise.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/791071

Press Release Distributed by PR.com