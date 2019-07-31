LeadSmart Technologies Awarded Top 20 Most Promising CRM Solutions for 2019

LeadSmarts CRM/Marketing Automation and Channel Collaboration Suite recognized by CIO Review Magazine as a Top 20 CRM solution.

Santa Barbara, CA, July 31, 2019 --(PR.com)-- LeadSmart Technologies is pleased to announce its inclusion in the 2019 Top CRM Solutions list from CIO Review Magazine. LeadSmart is the #1 CRM/Marketing Automation and Channel Collaboration Suite helping customers turn contacts into leads and leads into revenue. LeadSmart provides world class CRM, unique and innovative marketing automations and a revolutionary channel collaboration component all into a single, easy to use product suite.

Each year CIO Review magazine recognizes the top 20 companies providing CRM solutions that transform business relationships. LeadSmart is the only product named to this year’s list that provides CRM, Marketing Automation and Channel Collaboration/Management in a single product suite thus firmly establishing the company as a leader in its field.

"We are honored to be recognized by CIO Review. This award is further positive validation of the direction our company is taking, as we look to continue our growth,” stated Kevin Brown, CEO and Co-Founder of LeadSmart Technologies.

To view the full feature article https://customer-relationship-management.cioreview.com/vendor/2019/leadsmart_technologies

About LeadSmart

LeadSmart is the #1 CRM/Marketing Automation/Channel Collaboration Suite. Founded in 2018 by 3 business and technology veterans who have individually and collectively been looking for a product to manage both day to day customer interaction but also a way to manage 3rd party channel partners activities. Following the early development of LeadSmart Connect the team developed LeadSmart Pro which encompasses the CRM and Channel Collaboration components with a Marketing Automation Component. LeadSmart is used by companies throughout the US and internationally as well to drive business outcomes and turn Leads2Revenue.

About CIO Review

With over 77,000 subscribers CIO Review magazine is at the forefront of guiding enterprises through the continuously varying business environment with information about technology solutions and services. The magazine serves as a trustworthy knowledge source as well as platform for C-Suite executives, industry experts, IT buyer and other decision makers.

