Launch Consulting Named Snowflake's "Rookie Solution Partner of the Year"

Bellevue, WA, July 30, 2019 --(PR.com)-- At the 2019 Snowflake Partner Summit, Launch Consulting was honored as Snowflake’s Rookie Solution Partner of the Year. The annual awards recognize business impact, product integration, technical skills, sales, and go-to-market strategies.

Snowflake Solutions Partners are certified to ensure customers have trusted and validated experts who can accelerate and maximize the benefits of Snowflake.

Launch earned the award for their collaboration with Snowflake on an innovative solution for a Fortune 50 client. This award places Launch in a very select group of data-centered companies including AWS, FiveTran, Microsoft, Looker, and Tableau.

“We’re thrilled for the recognition and excitement within the community about our strong partnership and ability to deliver world-class solutions on the Snowflake platform.” - Chad Holmes, Chief Strategy Officer.

Launch believes in Snowflake’s mission to enable every organization to be data-driven. The cloud-built data warehouse makes that possible by delivering instant elasticity, secure data sharing and per-second pricing, across multiple clouds. This is important for Launch as a multi-platform and data solution provider.

Launch’s data engineering certifications include: AWS Select Technology Partner, Google Cloud Premiere Partner, Looker Technology Partner, Microsoft Gold Partner in Cloud, Data Analytics, and Data Platform / Silver Partner in Application Development; and VMWare Partner.

Traditional data warehouses struggle to meet the demand for data and analytics. And big data solutions come with complexities and limitations to the data-driven needs of today’s organizations.

The Snowflake platform helps Launch build solutions with the performance, simplicity, and concurrency needed for modern data analytics. And it enables customers to derive more meaningful data insights at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions.

Launch Solutions Architect Nate McQueen will present a free webinar on the innovative Data360 solution built on Snowflake on August 16 at 10:00 PT/1:00 ET. For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/data360webinar.

About Launch Consulting

Launch, a TA Group Holdings company, is a veteran-owned and operated IT and business consulting firm that helps our clients navigate in the age of transformation. Practice areas include Analytics, AI, & Machine Learning; Cloud Development & Integration; Human Experience Design; Learning and Development; and Operations Optimization. Our rapid deployment teams are small and agile, so we move faster and act as a force multiplier for our clients. Please visit us at https://launchconsulting.com/snowflake.

About Snowflake

Snowflake’s cloud-built data warehouse enables the data-driven enterprise with instant elasticity, secure data sharing, and per-second pricing across multiple clouds. Snowflake combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms, and the elasticity of the cloud. Find out more at snowflake.com.

