True Green Enterprises is Named as a PepsiCo Partner in Quality, Innovations and Advocacy
True Green Enterprises is proud to be a Partner in PepsiCo's Quality, Innovation and Advocacy and commitment to Diversity and Sustainability.
Boca Raton, FL, July 30, 2019 --(PR.com)-- True Green Enterprises is a certified Women's Business Enterprise working with like minded corporations to help them with their Sustainability Goals. True Green understands corporations' goals and helps them to utilize eco-friendly products. The other benefit is their expertise to work within their complex supply chain.
True Green's products are manufactured using rapidly renewable resources that are basically waste and creating products that are as efficient as products traditionally produced using trees. All of True Green's products are USDA Certified Bio-Based.
True Green's products consist of BPI Certified Recyclable/Compostable Bamboo Paper Cups, Bamboo Paper Straws, Napkins, Facial & Bath Tissue and Towels.
Contact Information:
True Green Enterprises
Terry Lehmann
561-430-2280
Contact via Email
www.truegreenpaper.com
