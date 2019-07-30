Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Rancho Santa Margarita CA

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, July 30, 2019 --(PR.com)-- 7 year old Chase, along with her parents, has been dealing with her diabetes diagnosis for close to two years. Chase is a very active typical 7-year old, who enjoys playing softball and gymnastics. It is important to her parents that Chase’s service dog can help Chase with feeling more independent while enjoying all of her favorite activities. Chase’s service dog will be able to accompany her everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Chase’s mother says when her daughter’s blood sugar is too high or too low her daughter feels weak and experiences headaches, stomachaches, and irritability. Oftentimes Chase does not feel her symptoms which is especially dangerous with low blood sugar levels. With her Diabetic Alert Dog, Banks, by her side, Chase and her family are hopeful that she will gain confidence and independence to face the everyday challenges of living with diabetes.

SDWR will continue to work with Chase, her parents, and Banks in their home environment, to train for specific needs she may have. What makes SDWR so unique from other nonprofit service dog organizations is this highly customized and tailored training program. SDWR trainers will continue to return for training sessions with Chase, her family, and Banks every 3-4 months during the next 18 months to make a successful team and gain public access certification.

As an honored graduate of the SDWR Fallen Officer Puppy Program (FOPP), the service dog is named after fallen hero Deputy Sheriff William Mahon Banks of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina. FOPP is an initiative by SDWR to pay respect to the legacy of service by fallen American police who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Alert Dog Bank’s work with Chase will carry on in memoriam of Deputy Sheriff Bank’s life of service before self.

Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Autism Spectrum Disorder, PTSD, Seizure Disorder, or in the case of Chase - Diabetes. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR's program.

Service Dogs by SDWR is a non-profit organization based in Virginia, and relies on donations to help the organization in its mission, "Until there's a cure ... there's a dog." To make a donation or learn more about SDWR, please visit the website, http://www.sdwr.org. To learn more about Diabetic Alert Dogs visit http://www.sdwr.org/service-dogs/diabetes/. To find out how you can volunteer or serve as a service dog raiser visit http://www.sdwr.org/volunteer-opportunities.

