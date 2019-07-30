The World's Best Connectors is a New Viral Community for C-Suite Executives

The World's Best Connectors (The WBCs) is a new virtual community, headquartered in Phoenix, for C-suite executives. This select group of CEOs and other line managers embraces change, values diversity, and is seeking more effective personal connections. The WBCs will provide information (e.g., podcasts of successful CEOs, webinars, and intra-group virtual communication tools) and an annual conference to help busy executives easily and enthusiastically manage their companies and their lives.

Phoenix, AZ, July 30, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Instead of providing senior executives with more leisure time, advances in technology have created demands that leave them with little time to relax, spend with their families, converse with peers in other agencies, or even think about their futures. The World’s Best Connectors (The WBCs) is a new virtual community and think tank for C-suite executives. The WBCs will help CEOs enhance five connections: with families, employees, clients, government and media.

The WBCs is being guided by Denise Meridith, a Cornell/University of Southern California alumna, well-known in Arizona. She has been a key player in government, non-profits, and private industry. Meridith was a major contributor to initiating projects, such as the development of Tempe Town Lake, the creation of four National Monuments and the Arizona Trail, and the approval and construction of State Farm Stadium, that have generated billions of dollars for the State’s economy the past 25 years.

Meridith has described her inspiration for creation of The WBCs. “I wanted to design a community that is unique in several ways,” she says. “I feel if you put three creative people in a room, amazing things can happen, which will be beneficial both socially and economically. In this case, it is a virtual room. We will demo new tools and ways of getting our jobs done. The WBCs are also diverse. The WBCs are financially-secure people of all industries, ages, races, sexual orientations, national origins, and political parties. They are different people who want to make a difference. Finally, they are results-oriented, rather than process-oriented individuals.”

The goal of the WBCs is to grow current companies and attract new ones, create partnerships, strengthen supply chains, and enhance relationships in various aspects of the members’ lives. The WBCs is especially interested in attracting young-minded executives, who are energetic, ambitious, and capable of providing useful products and services to other CEOs, as well as being interested in receiving advice and assistance from other, more experienced leaders.

The WBCs is not suitable for all businesses or businesspeople. It involves leaders of established, independent or corporate for-profits, not network markets, or non-profits. There are also limited sponsorship opportunities for companies who want to offer top-quality goods and services to this select, target audience. John Conklin, Branch Manager for Fairway Independent Mortgage, says, “I am looking to grow and expand our reach with local and National businesses, who are committed to giving back to the Arizona business community.”

WBCs’ charter members will have access to monthly, inspirational podcast interviews with famous leaders, to which they can listen at any time (e.g., Arizona icon Jerry Colangelo’s interview will first be available in August). There will be confidential Facebook discussions, and webinars that provide solutions to problems specific to, and provided by, members. WBCs will also have opportunities to attend special events tailored for executives. For example, the inaugural annual WBCs conference will be hosted at SkySong Center on November 8, 2019, by Arizona State University (ASU), which is still ranked by the US News & World’s Report as the “Most Innovative University.” This event will feature speakers and panels discussing the five WBCs connections, which influence executive success.

“As a member of the World’s Best Connectors, I look forward to sharing my knowledge and network with other C-suite executives,” says Harry Garewal, CEO of Trin & Associates and former CEO of the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “As a life-long learner, I am certain I can learn from this diverse, talented group in a safe, confidential environment without the usual distractions found in other settings.”

For more information, business leaders can visit the website www.thewbcs.com and request applications from worldsbestconnectors@gmail.com.

