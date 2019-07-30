Carrietta Strange Recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Concord, NC, July 30, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Carrietta Strange of Concord, North Carolina has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.

About Carrietta Strange

Carrietta Strange has over 37 years experience in the education field. She is the owner and director of Leap of Faith Learning Center in Concord, North Carolina. This childcare center provides daycare for children ages 0 to 12. It has a Three Star Center License and participates in a subsidized child care program.

Ms. Strange is responsible for teaching children ages 6-12 months old. She trains teachers, oversees all programs and ensures a safe and healthy environment.

Carrietta obtained her CDA License from West Virginia Community College in 1989. The Child Development Associate (CDA) Credential™ is the most widely recognized credential in early childhood education. She is affiliated with the Shriners and St. Jude’s Children Hospital. In her spare Carrietta enjoys family activities and all types of sports.

