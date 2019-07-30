Houston Cyber Security Expert Featured in New Documentary Film, CYBER CRIME; Its Not a Question of "If," It's a Question of "When"

CYBER CRIME is a documentary film about a growing plague in our expanding digital world. Billions of dollars a year are stolen or lost as a result. It destroys businesses and even lives. Are you the next victim? Join this journey, visiting with 10 of our nation's leading experts in Cyber Security as they explore the world of cyber crime, it's impact on our society, and most important of all, how you can avoid becoming a victim.

Houston, TX, July 30, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Charles Swihart of Preactive IT Solutions, LP is featured in an original documentary film CYBER CRIME. The film was released on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service in July. Directed by award-winning documentary filmmaker Jeff Roldan (Words of Art, Miracles in Action), CYBER CRIME explores the world of cyber crime and its impact on businesses and individuals.

Featuring commentary from ten leading experts in the cyber security field, CYBER CRIME takes a deep dive into the world of identity theft, the dark web and web crime. These experts share stories, experiences and secrets to staying and playing safe both online and in the real world.

“Join us on a journey, visiting with 10 leading experts in Cyber Security as they explore the world of Cyber Crime, its impact on our society and most important of all, how you can avoid becoming a victim,” says Jeff Roldan, Creative Realm Entertainment, Director and co-producer of the film.

“This film highlights the importance of the threat of cyber crime today. We are all connected everywhere all the time. The threats are real and can affect anyone that is connected to the internet with devices that range from a smart phone to a laptop computer or late model car. This documentary is meant to raise viewers awareness of the threat landscape and empower people with knowledge to help them be more responsible with this privilege we call technology,” says Peter Verlezza, SMB Networks, LLC and co-producer of the film.

About CYBER CRIME:

CYBER CRIME is directed by Jeff Roldan, co-produced by Peter Verlezza and Jeff Roldan, and features leading cyber security experts; Peter Verlezza, Michael Einbinder-Schatz, Adam Pittman, Rick Jordan, Will Nobles, Leah Freiman, Fred Sagester, Charles Swihart, Scott Beck, and Charles Henson.

