United Capital Partners Successfully Sources $10MM Growth Capital Funding

A global consulting entity needing to restructure their debt, successfully closes on a $10MM, non-dilutive growth capital facility.

Houston, TX, July 30, 2019 --(PR.com)-- An established global consulting company, seeking expansion capital and a debt restructure, successfully closed on a $10MM growth capital line. The customer was in need of a flexible financing solution to cater for US Domestic and International sales channels. United capital was able to source a $10MM revolving line of credit, secured by US and European accounts receivables.

The expanded revolving line of credit enables the customer to have access to liquidity to continue to grow their brand both domestically and internationally.

United Capital Partners works with a team of finance professionals with an average twenty years of experience in funding equipment leasing, working capital loans, revolving lines of credit and bridge debt. We work closely with each of our clients and investors to provide tailored, innovative finance products to support their current and future capital requirements. United Capital Partners can offer a wide array of products that will enable us to support emerging growth companies, established businesses and companies that are working through trying times. Whether your business needs a lease line of credit to support capital equipment acquisitions, working capital to support continued growth, senior debt or mezzanine debt, United Capital has a solution for you.

