Silicon Valley to Host the 2019 Global Bhagavad Gita Convention

Third Global Bhagavad Gita Convention is being organized to disseminate the perennial wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita for Modern Life. Convention will showcase Gita's road-map to accomplish personal and universal well-being.

San Jose, CA, July 30, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Center for Inner Resources Development - North America (CIRD-NA), a non-profit global knowledge institution, is delighted to announce the Third Global Bhagavad Gita Convention (GBGC) at San Jose State University, San Jose, CA, on October 19-20, 2019 (Saturday and Sunday).

This global forum will introduce the essence of Bhagavad Gita to all the participants, and will further deepen the understanding of the text to those already familiar. The Convention is organized under the inspiration and guidance of Swami Bhoomananda Tirtha, a renowned spiritual master from India. A distinguished panel of speakers, including leading scholars, thinkers, and professionals, will share timeless wisdom from Gita along with its practical applications in everyday life.

The first Convention was at the University of California, Irvine, in the year 2017. The second one happened at George Mason University, Virginia, in 2018. The broader participation in both these Conventions and the tremendous interest they invoked in the minds of the participants to pursue the subject further, led the Silicon Valley community to demand a similar third Convention to be held in the Bay Area.

The goal of this Bhagavad Gita convention is to introduce the teachings of this wonderful text and to deepen the knowledge of those already familiar with it. Regardless of one's vocation, ethnicity, or religious affiliation, these teachings can greatly benefit one and all. The philosophical foundation provided by the Gita will serve as our springboard and strong inspiration for discussion at the convention.

"The Convention intends to offer a platform for learning, knowledge exchange, and collaboration of the essence of Bhagavad Gita to positively impact personal and societal welfare," says Dr. Ravi Jandhyala, MD, Cardiologist and Program Convenor of 2019 GBGC.

Attendees from every walk of life can expect to discover how spiritual wisdom enriches and empowers one's inner personality, thereby enabling them to assimilate various impacts from the world and feel a sense of inner expansion and elevation.

Admission to the convention is free. Interested participants are encouraged to register early and confirm their participation by visiting: https://www.globalgita.org/.

