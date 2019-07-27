NYCBS Set to Open New 347 Treatment Center

Port Jefferson Station, NY, July 27, 2019 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) will announce the grand opening of its newest treatment facility, at 49 Route 347, in Port Jefferson Station on Monday, July 29th, 2019. Located on Long Island’s scenic North Shore, the center will feature the most advanced cancer treatment on Long Island.

/blog/2019/07/25/nycbs-opens-new-state-art-347-cancer-center/

As patients enter this modern, state-of-the-art cancer center, they will be greeted by friendly and professional staff, as they wait in a spacious, accommodating lounge. The new NYCBS center encompasses numerous amenities and services to patients that provide a comfortable and attentive environment that is more conducive for healing.

The most cutting-edge medical technology and equipment -- including advanced PET/CT Scans and MRI machines are just some of the new features in this new facility. There will also be exclusive clinical trials, unavailable at many hospitals, and an on-site pharmacy, where patients can pick up their medication after visiting their doctor. The center will also be able to process outside laboratory treatments and deliver faster results to its patients.

Dr. Jeffrey Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS, explains the vision behind the center. “Through 40 years of treating and actually listening to our patients, we understand their needs and what they want -- top-quality treatment, and compassionate services. As a comprehensive oncology center, we want our patients to have what they need, closer to home -- now we can do it, all under one roof.”

The center will also offer a wellness program staffed by nurse educators, psychologists, and other experts ready to provide nutritional, emotional, financial, and psychological guidance for any NYCBS patient. These comprehensive support services demonstrate NYCBS’s commitment to conquering cancer.

“This is a proud moment for those dedicated to comprehensive cancer care,” Dr. Vacirca added. “We offer dedicated services for all of our patients, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, we want to keep them close to home. We’ve grown, and so has our ability to treat those in need. Tomorrow brings hope... and together... we’re conquering cancer together.”

About NYCBS

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.

Contact Information:

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Jeremy Mutschler, Senior Director of Marketing

631-574-8360

Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/790790

Press Release Distributed by PR.com