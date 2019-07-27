Metro Safety Helps Train Employees to Become Certified First Aid Providers in British Columbia

The center offers courses on emergency response training to develop a workforce equipped with basic/advanced first aid knowledge to assist in emergencies at work.

Coquitlam, Canada, July 27, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Metro Safety provides unmatched assistance in first aid training in British Columbia. With a workforce of approximately 18 million people in Canada, workplace emergencies are inevitable. It is essential to train employees for first aid so that accidents, injuries and crises in the workplace can be avoided or dealt with effectively. Their Occupational First Aid Level 1 training is an 8-hour course that entails hands-on training and classroom theory where trainees learn life-saving emergency first aid skills for practical use in the workplace.

Receiving first aid during a medical emergency can save lives. Metro Safety’s Occupational First Aid courses cover every aspect of an emergency; from dealing with medical injuries to assessing an emergency to providing CPR. Once employees have attained these skills, they are confident in dealing with and offering help during a workplace emergency. The course provides a range of skill sets such as evaluation of scene and initial assessment of patients, identifications of unresponsive patients, providing care to minor wounds and burns, etc.

A representative from Metro Safety said, “We aim to train as many employees as possible. Our courses help companies deal with, and prevent, workplace accidents. We also aspire to make the workforce in Canada more equipped in dealing with emergencies. Our team of trainers is highly professional and dedicated to our mission. We make sure that the content of the training is easily understandable and geared toward interactive learning.”

Metro Safety’s approach is to create awareness so that companies are mindful of hazardous intricacies in the workspace. They focus on building skills of teamwork and cooperative learning through their diverse courses so that the team can trust each other in an emergency.

The training center has received its certification to provide first aid training courses in British Columbia from the Canadian Red Cross. The course they offer has been designed in collaboration with the Canadian Red Cross.

About The Company

Established in 2008, Metro Safety has been a leading provider of First Aid trainings in Coquitlam, British Columbia. Their services are instrumental in creating awareness for workplace hazards and how to deal with them. They provide their service in areas of Burnaby, Vancouver and Coquitlam in British Columbia, Canada.

Address: 914 Sherwood Ave, Coquitlam, BC V3K 1A6, Canada.

Telephone: 604-521-4227

Metro Safety Training

Jordan Fleischauer

604-521-4227

https://metrosafety.ca/

