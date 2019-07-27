The Collier Companies Announces Major Organizational Leadership Changes

Gainesville, FL, July 27, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Collier Companies (TCC), one of the largest private providers of student housing in the nation, has announced major organizational leadership changes.

Effective July 19, 2019, long-standing CEO, J. Andrew Hogshead, will take on the role of President of Collier Enterprises as he centers his energy on TCC’s ‘2X’ initiative to double in size by ramping up its development pipeline. A graduate of Harvard University with an AB in Biological Anthropology and an MBA in Real Estate/Finance from Columbia University, Andy brings a 30-year background in real estate to the company. In his 15-Year tenure, Hogshead has held several positions, leading the company to acquire and develop more than 8,000 apartment homes and raise more than $1.3 billion in debt and equity.

“I am extremely proud of Andy and deeply grateful for his willingness to direct his unique and special talents in the direction of TCC’s greatest need and highest impact,” said Nathan S. Collier, founder and chairman of The Collier Companies.

Jennifer Clince, previously Chief Operating Officer for The Collier Companies, has been named Chief Executive Officer. As CEO, Ms. Clince will be the first woman to hold the position within the company which she joined in 2004. Within her new role, Clince has been tasked with strategic planning and developing operations initiatives and goals to meet organizational growth plans. She has a strong background in property operations, previously serving as Director of Operations and then COO/President of Operations. With almost 500 employees in three states, Ms. Clince will be at the helm of TCC culture enhancement and investing further into resources and opportunities for development among team members. She holds an MBA and BS in Marketing from the University of Tampa and is an alumna and graduate of Harvard Business School’s OPM 51 Program as well as a member of YPO, Young President’s Organization.

The Collier Companies owns and manages over 11,000 apartment homes in the states of Florida, Georgia, and Oklahoma. For more information about The Collier Companies, please visit CollierCompanies.com.

