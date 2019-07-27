Personal Bill Pay Experts Launch Website to Highlight Services

TAG Bill Pay offers an outsourced solution to manage household expenses for family offices and individuals with a complex financial life.

La Jolla, CA, July 27, 2019 --(PR.com)-- TAG Bill Pay, a premier back-office accounting, financial reporting and bill pay firm for family offices and the high-net-worth, is pleased to announce the launch of www.TAGBillPay.com. The website showcases the comprehensive list of service offerings, as well as, providing information on the bill pay process, technology and security behind the solution.

"We are thrilled to debut our website for TAG Bill Pay," said Anneke Stender, Executive Vice President of TAG Bill Pay. “Our goal for the website is to highlight what we do, how we do it and who our ideal clients are for this service,” she said.

The bill pay services offered by TAG Family CFO caught the attention of one of the Nation’s largest family offices and was developed as a new division. TAG Bill Pay is a preferred outsourced bill pay vendor for multiple financial institutions and family offices. The robust service offering includes bill payment, expense tracking, account reconciliations, wire transfers, cash flow reporting and more. It is customizable for every client, depending on the need and complexity of their personal financial life.

“TAG Bill Pay has become so popular with the ultra-high-net-worth and their family offices that we wanted to develop a new website for the brand,” said Robert Scherer, President of TAG. “In addition, we are currently working on creating a bill pay workflow software application that will streamline our internal processes and update our technology in the FinTech space,” he said.

TAG Bill Pay worked with Bop Design, an award-winning B2B marketing firm, to design the website, create content, develop SEO strategies and produce graphic design elements. The website has a clean design with rich content that focuses on the company process, security features and technology platform. It features essential information for prospective clients, as well as, explaining the benefits to the family office management team.

“We’ve had a long-term partnership with TAG and when they asked us to do a new website for TAG Bill Pay, we were delighted to go on the journey of evolving the brand with them. The clean, sophisticated user interface design, combined with refreshed messaging will serve as a vital marketing platform for communicating their value and attracting their ideal clients,” said Kara Jensen, Owner & Creative Principal.

About TAG Bill Pay:

For over two decades, TAG has been helping high-net-worth families, their businesses, and family offices achieve greater levels of personal freedom by handling their accounting, personal reporting and bill pay needs.

TAG Bill Pay works with clients nationwide with office locations in Southern California: 1227 Prospect Street, Suite 200, La Jolla, CA 92037; 16904 Via de Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067 and 100 Bayview Circle, Suite 270, Newport Beach, CA 92660 and New York City: 747 Third Avenue, Suite 200, New York, NY 10017 www.TAGBillPay.com

About Bop Design:

Bop Design helps B2B companies all over the world in establishing a brand identity, creating an engaging website design and utilizing content marketing to drive inbound marketing leads. When you work with Bop Design, you’ll experience the success that comes from employing the most awarded, recognized, boutique B2B agency in the world.

