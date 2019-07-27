GO Malta Launches Next Generation Video Entertainment Service Powered by Minerva

Minerva's platform offers significant upgrades to user experience, content merchandising and advertising for existing set-top boxes as well as mobile and streaming media devices.

San Jose, CA, July 27, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Minerva Networks, the leading provider of service management platforms for connected entertainment, announced today that GO Malta has successfully deployed its Minerva 10 solution to power next-generation video services. The new offering delivers an advanced user experience on both GO's legacy set-top boxes and consumer devices, and also brings a new level of control for the operator’s marketing and operations teams.

“Our next generation video service is key to our continued growth and success,” says Chris Attard, Senior Manager - Operations & Application Management, of GO Malta. “The Minerva platform will allow us to convert all of our subscribers to a great new set of advanced services in less than 60 days. We’re already seeing significant improvements in subscriber engagement and satisfaction.”

Besides refreshing the user experience, Minerva 10’s unique marketing and advertising tools allow operators to promote select content, build thematic pages around holidays, introduce major new movie or Television show releases, or highlight trending news events. The operator’s marketing team can turn the pay TV service into a key customer contact point for their digital marketing campaigns.

“We are very pleased to see GO successfully deploy our next generation video platform,” says Todd Clayton, Chief Commercial Officer at Minerva. “We are excited to be part of GO’s aggressive expansion plans that will take full advantage of our broad range of client applications and service management tools.”

About Minerva Networks

Minerva is a leading provider of service management solutions for the delivery of advanced pay television services. Over 300 operators worldwide have deployed Minerva’s software platforms to offer next-generation entertainment services to their subscribers. With Minerva, operators are able to quickly transform their Pay TV services to provide a unique user journey on any network, any device, anywhere. For more information, please visit www.minervanetworks.com

About GO Malta

GO is Malta’s leading communications services company. As the first quad play provider in Malta we provide mobile, fixed line, internet and TV services to more than 500,000 customers. We also provide unrivalled services to the Maltese business community, including Cloud Services, roaming hub services, data networking solutions, business IP services, and managed services. For more information, please visit www.go.com.mt.

