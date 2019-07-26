Custom Truck One Source Named in Ingram's 2019 Corporate Report 100

Kansas City, MO, July 26, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck) today announced it has been named among the top 100 fast-growing businesses in Kansas City by Ingram’s Magazine, which is one of the top business publications in the area. Ingram’s recognition of Custom Truck’s rapid growth was part of the publication’s 2019 Corporate Report 100, a list it releases annually to recognize the top 100 fast-growing businesses headquartered in Kansas City.

“We are beyond honored to receive this recognition,” said Fred Ross, CEO of Custom Truck. “Everyone at our Custom Truck and Load King brands is very pleased to see that our rapid growth is resulting in more jobs, products, and services being offered in the Kansas City area and among our 26 locations across North America.”

Custom Truck continues to bring product offerings and employment opportunities to the Kansas City area, through its own organic growth and that of its wholly-owned manufacturing subsidiary Load King, which recently announced its acquisition of Terex Corporation’s boom truck, crossover, and truck crane product lines in North America.

Custom Truck One Source is the first true single-source provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions. With sales, rentals, aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal, our team of experts, vast equipment breadth and integrated network of locations across North America offer superior service and unmatched efficiency for our customers. Dig in at www.customtruck.com and keep up with us on Facebook and Twitter.

