Brightleaf Readies for SOC 2 Standards to Add to Its ISO 27001-2013 and ISO 9001 Certifications

Expanding Brightleaf's commitment to client's information security.

Brookline, MA, July 26, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Brightleaf Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of contract abstraction and analytics solutions that helps its clients overcome the challenges of mining important information from structured or unstructured text-based documents, has embarked on the process to achieve the SOC2 certification. Adding to Brightleaf’s ISO 27001:2013 certification, Brightleaf affirms its commitment to information security of its clients’ sensitive documents, as well as the ability to consistently deliver peak quality outputs by driving continuous improvements to products, services, and internal processes.

“We deal with our clients most sensitive information - their contracts, on which they run their business. SOC 2 is an auditing procedure that ensures that companies manage client’s with utmost security and privacy. Adding SOC 2 to Brightleaf’s ISO 27001:2013 certification, Brightleaf has shown its commitment to this sensitivity and security, and has all the necessary controls in place to ensure that this strict standard is met by its technology, people and processes,” states Samir Bhatia, CEO of Brightleaf.

Samir Bhatia adds, “The data that is extracted by Brightleaf is run through its proprietary technology, and quality checked by its team of lawyers while following a stringent Six-Sigma process. With Brightleaf’s ISO 9001:2015 certification, Brightleaf’s technology, people and process have been vetted against rigid quality standards outlined by the ISO.”

Brightleaf’s technology that can extract meta-data from contractual documents, is built using Natural Language Processing, Semantic Intelligence and AI technologies, and is capable of handling structured, semistructured and unstructured legal and contractual documents customized to client requirements.

About Brightleaf Solutions, Inc.

Brightleaf provides a technology powered service to extract data from your contracts at extreme accuracy using our own proprietary AI/Semantic Intelligence/Natural Language Processing technology, our own team of lawyers to check the output, and our own Six-Sigma process.

Your legacy contractual documents along with this extracted meta-data can be migrated into a Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) system for tracking and reporting. This greatly enhances the value of your investment in the system. The data can be virtually anything, and it is customized for each of your type of contracts. All meta-data, terms and conditions, legal provisions, and even all obligations (which are usually scattered throughout your contracts) are extracted by our software. Our team of lawyers check each-and- every extracted data-point against the original documents using a stringent Six-Sigma quality process, which delivers highly accurate results.

Brightleaf gets recognized very often, including “Company of the Year” as a Contract Management Services provider. Details of this and other recognitions and awards can be found at www.brightleaf.com/awards-recognitions

